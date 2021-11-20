Ocala resident rushed to hospital after mobile home fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A patient was trauma alerted to the hospital after their home caught fire in Ocala on Friday morning.

Around 6 a.m., a mobile home at The Villas at Spanish Oaks caught fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a person lying unconscious at the stove.

The fire was contained to one room, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

