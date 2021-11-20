Advertisement

Ocala resident rushed to hospital after mobile home fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A patient was trauma alerted to the hospital after their home caught fire in Ocala on Friday morning.

Around 6 a.m., a mobile home at The Villas at Spanish Oaks caught fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a person lying unconscious at the stove.

The fire was contained to one room, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

