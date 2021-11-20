Partnership for Strong Families gives adoptive families celebrity treatment at celebration event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As 15 new adoptive families pulled up to the Partnership for Strong Families Headquarters they were met with rounds of applause, flowers and celebrity treatment for their Hollywood themed event. partnership holds the event every year in November in honor of National Adoption Month.

After getting past paparazzi, the families got down on the dance floor and celebrated one of their biggest achievements, giving kids a home.

“They have enriched our lives,” Franca Charles said.

After seeing how many children are lacking a loving home, Franca and David Charles of Gainesville took two siblings in about three years ago and then another set of siblings last year.

“I said well let’s see if we can adopt some kids and this time he said yes,” Charles said.

They and many other families enjoyed a professional photo shoot and free food and goodies.

CEO of Partnership Stephen Pennypacker said the annual event is about showing appreciation.

“Well we hope to just let them know how much we appreciate what they’re doing to have our kids find some permanency and have a better life going forward and honestly it’s as much of a celebration for us,” Pennypacker said. “The staff gets a great kick out of it but the bottom line is we want to celebrate the finalization of the adoption for the families and the permanency.”

The Charles family believes family requires love not DNA.

“It’s hard number one,” Charles said. “I don’t want to lie to anyone. It’s very hard and you have sleepless nights but if you love children, this is something for you to do. There’s a lot of kids out there that really truly need us.”

So if you’re thinking about adopting a child but are a little hesitant, she has some advice.

“If you have a little love in your heart, it is something you should go after,” Charles added.

You also join an even bigger family, with Partnership, that knows how to party.

