State troopers searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a driver suspected of hitting a cyclist that was pulling a young child.

Around 1:50 p.m. on Friday, troopers say a black Ford pick-up veered off the roadway on County Road-100A.

The driver hit a woman riding a bicycle and pulling a 3-year-old boy.

The truck left the scene of the crash.

The woman suffered serious injuries, the child has minor injuries.

