State troopers searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run in Bradford County
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a driver suspected of hitting a cyclist that was pulling a young child.
Around 1:50 p.m. on Friday, troopers say a black Ford pick-up veered off the roadway on County Road-100A.
The driver hit a woman riding a bicycle and pulling a 3-year-old boy.
The truck left the scene of the crash.
The woman suffered serious injuries, the child has minor injuries.
TRENDING STORY: “When a gun does become involved it changes everyone’s life for the worst”: Deputies say Tuesday night’s shooting was ‘unjustified’
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.