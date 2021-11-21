Advertisement

Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California

By KCRA Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL LAKE, Calif. (KCRA) - Two children under 10 and two adults died following a wrong-way crash involving three vehicles in California, officials say.

The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way early Saturday morning down Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada mountains. A 911 call reporting the driver came in just minutes before the jeep hit a sedan, killing a man, woman and two kids under 10 years old.

The lone survivor from the sedan was a baby being held in the arms of one of the adults killed. The infant was airlifted to a hospital in Nevada for immediate care.

The driver of the jeep and another person were also taken to the hospital.

“Alcohol may have been a factor in the wrong-way driver. Too early to tell, but that’s the assumption right now,” CHP Sgt. Steve Casetta said.

Casetta says wrong-way wrecks in the area are rare and usually involve only one vehicle.

“Most of the time, if it does happen, it’s a solo vehicle off the roadway into a tree or a ditch, but rarely does it happen with a wrong-way driver and several younger kids,” he said.

He added that early morning drivers should try to avoid the far left lanes, as most of the crashes happen in the fast lane.

I-80 was closed for 17 miles in the eastbound direction for several hours following the crash, bringing traffic into the Sierras to a standstill.

Copyright 2021 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County Health Department issues rabies alert in Gainesville
Alachua County Health Department issues rabies alert in Gainesville
Alachua County man arrested for possession of child pornography
Alachua County man arrested for possession of child pornography
Ocala resident rushed to hospital after mobile home fire
Ocala resident rushed to hospital after mobile home fire
State troopers searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run in Bradford County
State troopers searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run in Bradford County
Three teens’ joyride in a stolen truck was cut short as none of them could drive stick
Three teens’ joyride in a stolen truck was cut short as none of them could drive stick

Latest News

A 911 call reporting the wrong-way driver came in just minutes before their car hit a sedan,...
2 kids, 2 adults killed in wrong-way crash with possibly drunken driver
An Israeli police officer stands guard as a religious Jew in Army uniform visits the Temple...
Palestinian kills 1, hurts 4 in Jerusalem before police shoot him dead
The mother called 911 after she recognized 3-year-old Noah and 16-year-old Amber Clare at a...
Calif. mom helps rescue missing Clare children, capture suspect
Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man, died after police in Aurora, Colorado, stopped him on...
Colorado city to pay $15M to settle Elijah McClain lawsuit