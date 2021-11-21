Florida High School marching bands compete for a state championship in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - High schools small and large from across the state competed at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala for the Florida Marching Band Championships.

Jean Voigt a mom from Newsome High School said she’s excited the bands are back playing.

“It’s just exciting to be able to see the kids to able to compete again after last year and the fact we went able to do anything because of COVID. It’s just wonderful to see how they’ve developed and grown over the course of this entire marching season.”

Fleming Island High School assistant director Alex Buck said they’re playing in dedication of percussion staff member Rob Stevenson that died from a heart attack a few weeks ago.

“We decided we were going to dedicate the rest of our season to him. We’re all wearing red ribbons to just show that he is in our hearts and we’re still thinking of him even though he’s not with us anymore.”

Kellen Kristin from Jupiter High School said her son joined the marching band this year and she loves every bit of it.

“It’s so exciting because i haven’t seen marching bands before he joined the marching band. So to see them start out and you know when your kid is out there everything they do is awesome. Now the music and the performance is incredible.”

So far Calvary Christian High School has won for class 1A and Northside Christian High School came in first for class 2A. With the other champions being crowned Sunday night.

