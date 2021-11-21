Advertisement

The Ocala Symphony Orchestra returns to the Reilly Arts Center after more than a year

First concert at the Reilly Arts Center since February of 2020.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - Live music was finally back to liven up the Reilly Arts Center in Ocala after more than a year and a half of hiatus. 

The Ocala Symphony Orchestra kicked off their season with a variety to offer on opening night this weekend. The group had to shut down operations completely in February of 2020. 

A full orchestra, featuring guest artists, timeless pieces and works by new composers highlighted the show. Right in time for the Reilly Center’s reopening after expanding. 

Pamela Calero-Wardell the executive director said they’re excited to be playing music.

 “I could really see this weekend our orchestra, all the musicians were just invigorated and have a lot of spirit and they’re excited to be playing music together and playing music for our audiences.” 

The orchestra’s next performance during the holiday season will be on December 4-5.

