Prairie Creek Preserve restoration project returns property to natural state

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Conservation Trust is doing its part to make sure residents and wildlife can enjoy natural Florida.

Volunteers came out to Prairie Creek Preserve today to remove old fencing off the property.

It’s part of a partnership with Emory University, called “Emory Cares International Day of Service.”

“We’re trying to return this land to its natural state and the fencing wasn’t being used anymore so it wasn’t really natural,” said Jim Grantham, a volunteer at the event.

Grantham said he’s lived in Florida for about 40 years and has participated in several of these events.

“Prior to becoming a nature preserve it was actually an old hunting lodge and game preserve, so there was a lot of high fencing around the property to keep game in for hunting purposes, and now that it’s a nature preserve we obviously want our wildlife to roam freely,” said Heather Obara, the Associate Director with Alachua Conservation Trust.

Obara said she hopes more people volunteer for events like this in the future.

