GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Moms are superstars, and one Gainesville organization is helping empower them.

Premier Moms hosted the I am Thankful Brunch Saturday afternoon.

The event was held at the library district in Gainesville.

Guest speakers, including TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio, talked about coming together as a community to help others during the holidays.

About 40 people enjoyed food, fellowship, and networked.

Free turkeys were also given out.

To learn more about Premier Moms, visit our website wcjb.com.

