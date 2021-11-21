Thousands attend the 37th annual Light Up Ocala starting the beginning of the holiday season

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people were in the holiday spirit waiting for that special moment when lights shined across downtown square. For the 37th annual Light Up Ocala.

Savannah and her family drove in from Port Charlotte just to see the lights.

“It’s great to see everyone with smiling faces and happy to have the holidays come around again and then they’ll be here again next year,” said Savannah.

Jerry Aquino said he’s experiencing his first Light Up Ocala after moving from California in June.

“I come from a town where there’s a theme park, so it’s easy to be jaded about these things. But to see everyone come out to the city and support this local event it’s just wonderful.”

With this event being canceled last year city officials expected more than 25,000 people to attend this year. Aquino said it’s great to feel a little bit of normalcy during the holiday season.

“Light Up Ocala becomes the center piece of our holiday here. I say all because this is my town now and I’m looking forward to making this a yearly tradition.”

If you missed the event don’t worry the lights will be lit up every night, and all season until January. Spreading holiday cheer throughout the city.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.