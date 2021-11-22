Advertisement

Antwain Fowler, viral star for ‘Where we about to eat at’ video, dies at age 6

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died at the age of 6, according to family members.(GoFundMe)
By Marchaund Jones and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE/Gray News) - Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “Where we about to eat at?” has died, according to family members. He was 6 years old.

WVUE reported his Antwain’s World Instagram account confirmed the news Sunday in a post written by his mother, China.

“The pain in my heart is like no other Why God!!!!” she stated, with a caption that followed, “Never in a million years My heart is out my chest!!!”

His cause of death has not been confirmed yet. He was diagnosed with autoimmune enteropathy in 2015, a year after he was born, a rare disease that inhibits the body’s ability to absorb nutrition.

A GoFundMe page was started by his mother. She explains on the page that he had been in and out of the hospital for the majority of his life.

Antwain became an internet sensation with funny Instagram and YouTube posts that showcased his big personality. He will always be remembered for his four-second clip in the backseat asking what was on the menu.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County man arrested for possession of child pornography
Alachua County man arrested for possession of child pornography
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Monday
Dan Mullen out as Florida football head coach
Thousands of people watch downtown Ocala lit up.
Thousands attend the 37th annual Light Up Ocala starting the beginning of the holiday season
Alachua County Health Department issues rabies alert in Gainesville
Alachua County Health Department issues rabies alert in Gainesville
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Waukesha parade crash driver may have been fleeing a crime
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair, Brainard gets vice chair
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Prosecutor: Three men had no cause to chase Ahmaud Arbery
FILE - This Wednesday, May 27, 2020 file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news...
Probe finds ‘overwhelming evidence’ of misconduct by Cuomo