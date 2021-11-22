‘Buy a Tree, Change a Life’ is back with double the Christmas trees

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The holiday season is known as the season of giving, and one Newberry church is taking part by selling Christmas trees.

Buy a Tree, Change a Life is officially open as of Nov. 22 at Destiny Community Church in Newberry.

100% of the proceeds from each tree sold goes to helping children in need.

“Last year was our first year of Buy a Tree, Change a Life, we cleared $42,000 dollars. 50% of that went to the mission field to help with orphans and children all over the world, and 50% stayed in our local community,” explained Pastor Rocky McKinley.

McKinley said this year they’ve doubled the amount of trees in response to last year’s success.

“Last year we had 150 trees and we sold out in five days. This year we’ve doubled the amount, we have 300 trees ranging in all sizes,” said McKinley

Trees aren’t the only thing offered at Buy a Tree, Change a Life. Wreaths will also be for sale until supplies last and McKinley brought up the many activities planned for all ages to enjoy.

“When they show up we’ve got bouncy houses and activities for the kids, we even have a children’s center where they can color and write letters to Santa,” he said.

The church is putting on two events to bring the community together and shed light on this cause.

Regardless if the trees sell out, a movie will be shown outdoors Nov. 26th and there will be a food truck rally Dec. 3.

