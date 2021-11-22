Advertisement

Countryside Christian wins six-man state title

Minutemen rout Warriors
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The high school football state playoffs for eleven-man football still have a few rounds to go before crowning a new batch of champions, but in six-man competition, the state title game has already been decided.

Countryside Christian faced Gainesville Christian in the FCAPPS State Championship over the weekend, and the Minutemen of C.C.S. dominated the contest.

With the game still scoreless in the opening quarter, Countryside Christian’s Tyler Keith ran a quarterback draw 50 yards for the first score of the game to put the Minutemen ahead 7-0.

In the second, Keith returned a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown to pull ahead 14-13 over Gainesville Christian.

As the game wore on, the Minutemen pulled away. In the third quarter, Logan Sauder broke off a 47 yard touchdown to increase C.C. lead to 33-13.

And in the fourth, with the game well in hand, Sauder ran 62 yards for another score.

Countryside Christian won 53-13 to take the FCAPPS State Championship.

