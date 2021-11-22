Advertisement

Destiny Community Church takes part in ‘Buy a Tree, Save a Life’ national movement

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Destiny Community Church in Newberry is selling Christmas trees.

They are then giving away the proceeds to help children.

The “Buy a Tree, Change a Life” national movement helps provide education, care, mentoring, food, and housing to children locally and globally.

Last year, the church raised over $42,000 for this mission.

You can pick up a tree starting Monday at the church.

All the proceeds will help empower the next generation.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County man arrested for possession of child pornography

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua County man arrested for possession of child pornography
Alachua County man arrested for possession of child pornography
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Monday
Dan Mullen out as Florida football head coach
Thousands of people watch downtown Ocala lit up.
Thousands attend the 37th annual Light Up Ocala starting the beginning of the holiday season
Alachua County Health Department issues rabies alert in Gainesville
Alachua County Health Department issues rabies alert in Gainesville
High schools from across the state are competing.
Florida High School marching bands compete for a state championship in Ocala

Latest News

Golf Tournament
Fross & Fross Wealth Management hosts ‘Swing for a Cause’ golf tournament to benefit American Cancer Society
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Healthy side dish
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Healthy side dish
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Healthy side dish
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Healthy side dish