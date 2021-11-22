Destiny Community Church takes part in ‘Buy a Tree, Save a Life’ national movement
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Destiny Community Church in Newberry is selling Christmas trees.
They are then giving away the proceeds to help children.
The “Buy a Tree, Change a Life” national movement helps provide education, care, mentoring, food, and housing to children locally and globally.
Last year, the church raised over $42,000 for this mission.
You can pick up a tree starting Monday at the church.
All the proceeds will help empower the next generation.
TRENDING STORY: Alachua County man arrested for possession of child pornography
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.