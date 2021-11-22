Destiny Community Church takes part in ‘Buy a Tree, Save a Life’ national movement

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Destiny Community Church in Newberry is selling Christmas trees.

They are then giving away the proceeds to help children.

The “Buy a Tree, Change a Life” national movement helps provide education, care, mentoring, food, and housing to children locally and globally.

Last year, the church raised over $42,000 for this mission.

You can pick up a tree starting Monday at the church.

All the proceeds will help empower the next generation.

