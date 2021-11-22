Advertisement

Florida sweeps South Carolina in weekend series

Gators win ninth straight conference match
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With only four conference matches left on the schedule before the end of the regular season, no. 20 Florida hosted South Carolina in a weekend series at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

The Gators didn’t waste much energy in dispatching the Gamecocks, as Florida won both matches in straight sets.

The back-to-back sweeps mark the seventh time in nine matches the orange and blue have won in straight sets.

Florida will take their season-high nine match winning streak on the road to face no. 8 Kentucky to close out the season.

The Wildcats are the only other Southeastern Conference team ranked in the top-25.

