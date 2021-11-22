Fross & Fross Wealth Management hosts ‘Swing for a Cause’ golf tournament to benefit American Cancer Society
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An annual golf tournament is teeing off in Ocala to benefit the American Cancer Society.
Registration for the 10th annual “Swing for a Cause” golf tournament is starting at 7 a.m.
The shotgun start is at 9 a.m.
The tournament, held by Fross and Fross Wealth Management is at the Golden Ocala Golf and Equestrian Club.
It’s followed by a complimentary buffet lunch, awards, and exciting chance drawings.
The style of play is a 4 person step-aside scramble.
