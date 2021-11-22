Gainesville woman arrested after she broke into an apartment and changed the locks
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after police say she burglarized an apartment and rented it out to someone while the rightful resident was away.
40-year-old Sheila Lee was arrested Sunday on burglary and larceny charges.
Police say the victim had been on vacation and returned to find her locks changed and a stranger living inside her apartment.
They say the stranger thought Lee owned the unit and had been paying her to live there. Police also say Lee stole about $1,300 worth of electronics from the victim.
Lee is in the Alachua County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.