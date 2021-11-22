Advertisement

Gainesville woman burglarizes apartment and rents it out to third-party tenant

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police say a woman burglarized an apartment and rented it out to an unsuspecting third party while the rightful tenant was away.

40-year-old Sheila Lee was arrested yesterday on burglary and larceny charges.

Police say the victim had been on vacation.

When she got back, her locks had been changed and there was a stranger living in her apartment.

According to the police, Lee tricked the stranger into paying her to live in the unit.

They also say Lee stole about $1,300 worth of electronics. 

