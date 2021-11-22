Gilchrist County sheriff arrests an accused pedophile himself from a citizen’s tip

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - While policing is a hands-on job, it’s not every day the sheriff himself arrests an accused pedophile.

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz said he was at home when he got a call from a concerned citizen about suspicious activity.

Once Schultz arrived at Trenton City Park, he saw the driver of the vehicle, that the citizen described over the phone, commit several traffic violations.

He pulled the car over, arresting Juan Vazquez.

It turned out the suspect was wanted out of Alachua County for child molestation.

“We have a person who’s allegedly committed a crime with a million dollar bond out of a neighboring county around children, that we got off the streets, and I’m very thankful that those citizens seeing something and said something,” said Schultz.

He said it’s likely that the community’s awareness stopped an even bigger crime from happening.

“It was a group of parents who got together and talked to one another and said ‘this doesn’t look right, maybe we should call the sheriff’s office,’ and the person reached out to me. I’m grateful I have a great relationship with my community that they feel comfortable enough to contact me,” he said.

Schultz said it’s scary to think of what could have happened if Vazquez was not arrested.

“I’m not afraid to get out there and work and I’ve shown that throughout my career and my tenure as sheriff,” he said. “I’m going to continue doing that and providing the best law enforcement available even if it means me coming out and working to keep our streets safe.”

Schultz said there is nothing he would ask his deputies to do, that he wouldn’t do himself.

