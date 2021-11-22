A Gofundme is collecting donations for a teenage victim from a Dixie County crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -A GoFundMe is collecting donations for a teenage victim of a crash in Dixie County this weekend.

Florida Highway Patrol reports on Friday night, State Road 349 in Dixie County was shut down at the intersection of 389th Avenue as two vehicles collided.

The drivers of both vehicles, a 16 and 25-year old, were taken to a Gainesville hospital in serious condition.

The 14-year old victim died of her injuries at the scene.

