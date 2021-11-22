Home sales continue to drop, second month in a row

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Home sales in Florida are cooling off.

According to a new report from Florida realtors, sales went down for the second month in a row.

In the Gainesville market, October sales fell by roughly four percent compared to September. This is the first month’s sales decreased since the start of the summer.

The median sales price was $305,000 still a 17 percent increase over October 2020.

In the Ocala market sales increased by about seven percent.

The median sales price rose 24 percent.

