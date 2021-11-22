Advertisement

Home sales continue to drop, second month in a row

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Home sales in Florida are cooling off.  

According to a new report from Florida realtors, sales went down for the second month in a row.

In the Gainesville market, October sales fell by roughly four percent compared to September. This is the first month’s sales decreased since the start of the summer.

The median sales price was $305,000 still a 17 percent increase over October 2020.

In the Ocala market sales increased by about seven percent.   

The median sales price rose 24 percent.

