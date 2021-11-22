Local grocers prepare for Thanksgiving as prices rise

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Thanksgiving is upon us and many get-togethers are getting back to normal.

With more gatherings happening across NCFL, demand for holiday foods is increasing and so are their prices.

Vice President of Operations for Hitchcock’s Market Giselle Alvarez says “this year people are more open to traveling and spending time with family and having that Thanksgiving meal. So we have seen an increase in traffic for sure in our stores.”

Roger Tanner, meat manager of Hitchcock’s Alachua store, says they are unable to get chitterlings because there are no suppliers distributing them. He also notes they’re limited on spiral ham due to the pandemic.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the average family of four is paying close to $200 more for groceries monthly than they were a year ago.

The average price of a 16 lb. turkey is around $22-23. That’s roughly 20% higher than last year.

This spike in price can be attributed to multiple factors.

The grocery industry has seen supply shortages due to transportation bottlenecks and labor shortages. Despite the national shortage, Alvarez noted their stores “haven’t seen extreme shortages in regards to all of our grocery items. But as long as people buy what they need and don’t panic and buy more than what they need, then there shouldn’t be many shortages this year.”

Alvarez says they give customers holiday deals such as free turkeys to customers who spend more than $100 at their store. The grocer also gives all 600 plus of their employees free turkeys for their families.

They also partner with non-profits such as local schools, churches, Knights of Colombus, American Legion, and others to help feed families in need during the holidays.

