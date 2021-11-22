Advertisement

Man dies after drug deal-related shooting near Evergreen Cemetery

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers say a man was shot inside of a car during a drug deal.

 More than 20 officers responded to a call on SE 12th Terr., Northeast of Evergreen Cemetery.

 Law enforcement officials say a male caller called 911 from Woodland Park to tell them his friend had been shot.

After the shooting, the driver of the car drove away with the victim and a witness.

Roads were blocked off for investigation as the victim was rushed to Shands, where he later died of his injuries.

Investigators say they do have a person of interest but aren’t making the name public at this time.  

