Man dies after drug deal-related shooting near Evergreen Cemetery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers say a man was shot inside of a car during a drug deal.
More than 20 officers responded to a call on SE 12th Terr., Northeast of Evergreen Cemetery.
Law enforcement officials say a male caller called 911 from Woodland Park to tell them his friend had been shot.
After the shooting, the driver of the car drove away with the victim and a witness.
Roads were blocked off for investigation as the victim was rushed to Shands, where he later died of his injuries.
Investigators say they do have a person of interest but aren’t making the name public at this time.
