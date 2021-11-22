Man dies after drug deal-related shooting near Evergreen Cemetery

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers say a man was shot inside of a car during a drug deal.

More than 20 officers responded to a call on SE 12th Terr., Northeast of Evergreen Cemetery.

Law enforcement officials say a male caller called 911 from Woodland Park to tell them his friend had been shot.

After the shooting, the driver of the car drove away with the victim and a witness.

Roads were blocked off for investigation as the victim was rushed to Shands, where he later died of his injuries.

Investigators say they do have a person of interest but aren’t making the name public at this time.

