Marion County Deputies arrest a woman for using her child as a human shield

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have released video of a vehicle chase that ended with a woman using a child as a human shield.

According to deputies, 30-year-old Melanie Consiglio was wanted on felony drug charges.

Last Monday, deputies spotted a car belonging to her leading to a car chase deputies used stop sticks and a pit maneuver to end the chase, but when Consiglio got out of her car she held up her two-year-old daughter to shield herself from deputies.

Deputies took the child and were able to make the arrest.

