Ocala CEP shares Auntie Anne’s founder’s story

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The founder of Auntie Anne’s pretzels tells us what it takes to grow some dough from the ground up.

Our friends at the Ocala CEP share her story in the weekly buzz.

RELATED STORY: Ocala CEP showcases Advent Health’s latest cancer-detecting technology

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.