Pop-up vegan food vendor gives back to animals across North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A traveling pop-up vegan vendor made its way to Gainesville from Southern California, and it’s all for a good cause.

Hundreds of people lined up at First Magnitude Brewing Company to get food from Southern Fried Vegan. The joint aims to serve up vegan comfort food while making a positive impact on the planet.

10% of all proceeds are going to Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary, and another 10% to the Humane Society of North Central Florida.

“It does cost money to take care of them and any bit of help that we can get, like what Southern Fried Vegan is doing for us today will very much help,” said Pete Reimann, a live-in caregiver at Critter Creek.

Riemann said since Critter Creek has two locations, and keeping up with all of the animal’s needs can be challenging.

“We have over 200 animals between the two locations so obviously they have to eat every day, they receive veterinary care,” he said.

One woman at the event said eating vegan food that benefits non-profit organizations protecting animals, is the perfect combination.

“I’ve gone to Critter Creek before, they have a lovely place. They’re taking care of their animals, they always support the community and the vendors so I just love that we can give back to something that’s just giving us all these beautiful things,” said Karina Tamayo.

Tamayo said she recently went vegan so she was excited to give vegan barbecue a try.

“When they said everything here was gluten free and vegan I definitely flipped out I was like this is awesome you know barbecue flavor it’s super homey,” she said.

From mac and cheese to fried vegan chicken, there was a comfort food option for every vegan.

