State holding onto more than 30-million-dollars worth of unclaimed property

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida may owe you money.

The state is holding onto more than 30 million dollars worth of unclaimed property belonging to people in Alachua, Levy, Gilchrist, and Dixie counties.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says the amount for the entire state is 2.5 billion dollars.

Unclaimed property can include dormant bank accounts, stocks, or abandoned safe deposit boxes.

If you want to check whether you have unclaimed property, the link is https://www.fltreasurehunt.gov/

