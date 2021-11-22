The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The home sale boom showed signs of slowing in September, and on Monday, October’s home sale numbers release.

Sales increased in the Gainesville and Ocala markets.

Although, state-wide the totals dipped for the first time since the summer.

We will keep you updated on October’s home sale numbers come Monday.

Government offices are closed across north-central Florida for Thanksgiving, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do.

Frank Deluca YMCA Turkey Trot kicks off Thursday morning.

Gainesville’s Turkey Trot was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The largest family drive-thru Christmas light display debuts in Ocala on Friday evening.

Presented by the Saint John Lutheran Church and School, more than two million lights and 350 displays will welcome visitors at Florida Horse Park.

The drive-thru debuts on Friday evening at 6 p.m. and all proceeds go back to supporting the church and school.

