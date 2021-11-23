23-year-old Gainesville man faces at least 12 child pornography charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Gainesville faces more than a dozen child pornography charges after a months-long investigation.

23-year-old Richard West is in the Alachua County jail on a $1.3 million bond.

In March, Gainesville police got a tip about child exploitation material on the website Tumblr.

Detectives traced an account back to West.

They say they found numerous extremely explicit images and videos of young children on his phone.

