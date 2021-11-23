ACPS to receive money previously withheld from the state over mask mandate compliance

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Money withheld from Alachua County Public Schools will be released to the district according to an ACPS spokesperson.

The state Department of Education initially withheld the money over the district’s mask mandate for students.

The Alachua County School Board has since removed that rule.

Overall, the state withheld $190,000 in funding from the district.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.