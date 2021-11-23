Columbia County commissioners vote on new county districts

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners are voting on new district boundaries.

Back in May, the board created a redistricting committee that has reviewed the 2020 census.

The proposal is labeled “Exhibit A” and is followed by a map labeled “Exhibit B.”

It is consistent with redistricting requirements and divides the county into equal districts.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

