Columbia County commissioners vote on new county districts
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners are voting on new district boundaries.
Back in May, the board created a redistricting committee that has reviewed the 2020 census.
The proposal is labeled “Exhibit A” and is followed by a map labeled “Exhibit B.”
It is consistent with redistricting requirements and divides the county into equal districts.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.
