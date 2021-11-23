Farm fact: Agricultural aircrafts
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Agricultural aircrafts have benefited the farming industry for over 100 years.
Learn about the most common type of aircraft in today’s farm fact.
RELATED STORY: Farm Fact: Agricultrial festival
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.