Farm fact: Agricultural aircrafts

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Agricultural aircrafts have benefited the farming industry for over 100 years.

Learn about the most common type of aircraft in today’s farm fact.

RELATED STORY: Farm Fact: Agricultrial festival

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.