Gainesville Regional Airport travel numbers nearly double compared to last year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As turkeys are flying off of shelves ahead of Thanksgiving, travelers are flying across the country as they prepare to spend the holiday with loved ones.

Travelers are lining up at the Gainesville Regional Airport ahead of Thanksgiving. TSA Supervisor Robert McCarthy said Monday was the busiest travel day he’s seen since before the pandemic.

“Our post pandemic travel has really picked up,” said McCarthy. “We’re processing close to a thousand people a day in Gainesville right now.”

Weekly numbers recorded in November have nearly doubled this year in comparison to 2020 as 5,394 passengers flew out of GNV in the latest report.

“People are getting to get together with their family for the holiday which they haven’t gotten To do for almost 2 years,” McCarthy added. “Even myself, I’m flying my family for the holiday which I haven’t seen since before COVID started.”

This comes as this is the first holiday season with the airports new terminal. Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator, Erin Porter said she’s excited to see the airport return to pre-pandemic levels.

“I think people have allowed themselves some vax-ications and with whole families being vaccinated now with younger, older and all ages in a family, people are feeling more free to travel if they weren’t before,” said Porter.

Whether they’re visiting or leaving North Central Florida, travelers are taking extra precautions this year by making sure to arrive prepared and early.

“I’ve never seen this airport like this you can usually come in 20 minutes before a flight. Now you’re more than an hour late for people traveling make sure you get here early and have all your documentation in order,” said traveler Susan Chappell.

As airport officials said they expect Wednesday to be the busiest travel day of the week, traveler Priscilla Warren is hoping to beat the rush.

“You gotta get here early. Checking in early online, just being proactive and making sure you beat the crowd,” said Warren.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at least one hour before domestic flight departures and 90 minutes for international travel.

