Gator men’s basketball team rips Cal, 80-60, stays unbeaten

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WCJB) -No. 23 Florida ended the first half on as 29-10 run and maintained that margin for the rest of the game in Monday’s 80-60 rout of Cal to begin the Fort Myers Tip-Off. The Gators (4-0) advance to face Ohio State on Wednesday after the Buckeyes knocked off No. 21 Seton Hall, 79-76 in the other Tip-Off matchup.

Colin Castleton led the Gators with 16 points, Tyree Appleby added 15, while Myreon Jones poured in 13, including a trio of three-pointers in a span of 1 minute, 45 seconds near the end of the first half.

Florida shot 52 percent for the game and sank 8 of 19 from beyond the arc. Jordan Shepherd was Cal’s only scorer in double figures with 15. Florida has held each of its first four opponents to 61 points or less.

