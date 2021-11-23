Advertisement

Gator men’s basketball team rips Cal, 80-60, stays unbeaten

Florida has held each of its first four opponents to 61 points or less
Florida guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) and California guard Makale Foreman (10) battle for a...
Florida guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) and California guard Makale Foreman (10) battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)(Scott Audette | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WCJB) -No. 23 Florida ended the first half on as 29-10 run and maintained that margin for the rest of the game in Monday’s 80-60 rout of Cal to begin the Fort Myers Tip-Off. The Gators (4-0) advance to face Ohio State on Wednesday after the Buckeyes knocked off No. 21 Seton Hall, 79-76 in the other Tip-Off matchup.

Colin Castleton led the Gators with 16 points, Tyree Appleby added 15, while Myreon Jones poured in 13, including a trio of three-pointers in a span of 1 minute, 45 seconds near the end of the first half.

Florida shot 52 percent for the game and sank 8 of 19 from beyond the arc. Jordan Shepherd was Cal’s only scorer in double figures with 15. Florida has held each of its first four opponents to 61 points or less.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

