Horse Farms Forever hosts ‘Conversation about Conservation’ 2021 summit

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The “Conversations about Conservation” 2021 summit is taking place at Ocala Breeders Sales Equestrian Center.

The summit and lunch, hosted by Horse Farms Forever are held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Conservationist and largest private landowner in the US, John Malone, is the keynote speaker.

Participants can also expect to hear the results of the Marion County quality of life survey.

