Humane Society of NCFL gives advice on pet safety in the cold

By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
With cold temperatures in the 30′s and 40′s at night across North Central Florida, outdoor pets and strays will be looking for places to get warm.

When temperatures get below 45 degrees, many cold weather shelters open their doors. Management at the Humane Society of North Central Florida stress if its cold enough for us to need someplace warm, its cold enough for your pets as well.

Director of Advancement Margot DeConna says because of the cold weather “we wanna provide that same shelter and comfort for the pets in our lives, whether they’re owned pets or community pets.”

Humane Society volunteer Kiara Panos says when it comes to stray animals “I’d probably let them stay nearby, give them something warm like a blanket or at least food and water for sure. I don’t know if I’d let them inside specifically just in case they have some sort of disease or any illness to affect my cats.”

OTHER STORY: Help support the Youth of the Alachua Community!

DeConna gave advice on how to care for animals who aren’t yours and don’t feel comfortable bringing inside, noting “you can provide shelter in the way of a cardboard box with some hay or straw or a towel inside, or crack your garage and kind of let them sleep in the garage for the night. Get them huddled close to the house if you cant bring them inside.”

Cold weather shelters will also be open to the public tonight across Gainesville.

Grace Marketplace’s shelter will be open both tonight and Tuesday night. They provide for individuals, and blanket donations are welcomed. (Address: 3055 NE 28th Drive)

St. Francis House’s shelter will be open both tonight and Tuesday night. Their doors open at 7:00 pm each night. They provide for families, women, and children. (Address: 413 South Main Street)

