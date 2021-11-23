‘It hurts. I feel it every time I’m at the pump’: Residents react to Governor DeSantis’ $1B gas tax relief proposal

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. DeSantis is proposing more than $1 billion in state gas tax relief and with gas prices skyrocketing in Gainesville and Ocala residents are in favor of a tax cut this legislative session.

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches so are higher gas prices.

They are up more than a dollar a gallon compared to this time last year in North Central Florida.

“It hurts,” Gainesville resident Andy Jeffries said. “I feel it every time I’m at the pump.”

The average gas prices are at $3.36 in Gainesville and $3.33 in Ocala, according to AAA.

“There’s different taxes, federal, state, local level,” DeSantis explained. “We’re taking over 25 cents from Florida and we’ll basically zero that out for as long as we can and do over a billion dollars.”

Gov. Desantis could shave roughly 25 cents per gallon at the pump.

“And that’s going to make a big difference,” DeSantis said. “The average family over a five or six month period could save up to two hundred dollars.”

If it’s not work related, Andy Jeffries of Gainesville tries to keep his car off the road with these soaring prices.

“I’ve probably ended up not driving as frequently or as far definitely in my free time,” Jeffries said. “No fun trips, no road trips.”

He said he’s in support of cutting taxes.

“A lot of people don’t realize how expensive gas is due to taxes when you look at the breakdown, it would make a big difference,” Jeffries said.

The manager at Chevron gas station, Bhavesh Amin, said he hopes the proposal passes next year because the cheaper it is for people to pump their gas, the more business they’re bringing in.”

He said if the customers are not happy, day by day they are losing business too. He explained that their business is getting slow because gas prices are going high.

Florida’s average gas price is the highest it’s been since 2013, also according to triple AAA.

Amin said he’s also in favor of the proposal because parents can spend the money they save on their families.

The proposal would not go into action unless it’s passed through the regular legislative session that will begin in January 2022 and end next March.

