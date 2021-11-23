Advertisement

“Its a shame to see him go, but I think it was his time”: Fan reaction to UF Head Coach Dismissal(wcjb)
By Camron Lunn
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With Dan Mullen being fired from his job as head football coach at the University of Florida on Sunday, at least one fan thinks his dismissal came right on time.

Nolan Rudd’s sister attends the university and he toured campus while wearing orange and blue. He felt Mullen’s time as head coach was up.

“He was a great coach for the university for a long time so I hate to see him go, but it was his time,” said Rudd.

While not necessarily a long time, in Mullen’s four years at the top of the Gators’ football program, UF did reach three consecutive New Year’s Six bowl games and even battled the Alabama Crimson Tide last season for the SEC title. Rudd believes that precedent set expectations that Mullen did not achieve this season, leading to his early exit.

“I think there were high expectations this year and I don’t think he quite lived up to them,” said Rudd.

Mullen is getting paid $6 million in the next sixty days and then will be owed $1 million each year for the next six years. Greg Knox, UF’s interim head football coach, says he spoke with Mullen and says his firing is all a part of the business of college football.

“We talked and I understand and he understand. It’s a business and we just keep rolling,” said Knox.

UF will hope to roll against the visiting Florida State Seminoles on Saturday as both teams will be battling for bowl eligibility. Rudd may not have faith in the leadership of the Florida Football team, but he still believes the Gators have what it takes to get the job done.

“Nah, I think the boys will be ready to go and they’ll crush the Seminoles,” said Rudd.

