Marion County School District asks for public feedback on how to spend $127 million relief fund

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County School District is asking for public feedback on how to spend $127 million in federal pandemic relief funds.

The money is meant to battle learning loss and other impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds could go toward programs including after-school and summer activities.

The district is gathering input through a survey, which will be open through December 3.

If you want to take the survey, click HERE.

