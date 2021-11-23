Marion County schools conducting survey about how to use pandemic relief funding
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with Marion County Public Schools are asking for input on how to spend more than $100M in pandemic relief funding.
Officials are asking people to participate in a survey and let the district know how they feel the $127M should be spent.
The money is part of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Grant distributed as part of the American Rescue Plan.
People have until December 3 to take the survey.
To take the survey, click HERE.
TRENDING STORY: State holding onto more than 30-million-dollars worth of unclaimed property
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.