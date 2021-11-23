MCSO: Woman uses toddler as human shield after fleeing and eluding deputies

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dash cam video shows Deputy Amber Lynn Griggs in pursuit of Melanie Consiglio on Nov. 15.

She was driving her blue Chevy Impala during the time of the incident.

Deputies used stop sticks to disable one of the tires on the car. The pursuit finally ended with a P.I.T maneuver, and she was arrested - but not before using a family member’s two-year-old girl as a human shield.

The habitual offender was 29-years-old when she was arrested for the first time in 2009, for driving with a suspended license, prostitution, and drug paraphernalia.

She has been in and out of the Marion County jail ever since. Prior to the incident, she had six different felony warrants out for her arrest.

Now at 40-years-old, she is facing 10 new charges for last Monday’s incident including trafficking fentanyl and child neglect.

Consiglio was arrested but the two-year-old child and the two dogs that were with her, where able to go home that night.

Pediatrician Howard Rogers works with children coming from situations just like this one on a daily basis at Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection. Staff work with the Department of Children and Families and local law enforcement to provide a safe place where children can talk about their abuse.

“They need support, and they need love. They need care and concern. The children I think do have a place here in Marion County where they can get an evaluation and a voice if you will,” he said.

As for the dogs, Animal Services held them on scene until a family member arrived to take them.

“Our goal here at Animal Services is mainly to reunite animals with their owners. Most of the time either the person will be released from jail or they do have a friend or family member,” Animal Services Operation Manager, Stephanie Kash said.

Consiglio remains in the Marion County jail. Her next court date is scheduled for Dec. 21.

