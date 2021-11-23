Most restaurants are fully booked this Thanksgiving in NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Relying on a favorite local restaurant may not be the best bet this Thanksgiving.

Even take-out orders are fully booked for most of the restaurants TV20 spoke to.

Below is a list of locations that are open and may have limited tables/bar seating available:

Metro Diner (until 2:30 pm) (Gainesville)

Bob Evans (Ocala)

Pomodoro (Gainesville)

Braised Onion (Ocala)

Ivy on the Square (Ocala)

Restaurants offering take-out:

Metro Diner (open until 2:30 pm) (Gainesville)

Mildred’s (Gainesville)

Mimi’s (Ocala)

All restaurants that have take-out and table availability recommend potential guests to call ahead as soon as possible to reserve a(n) spot/order.

