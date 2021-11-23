Advertisement

Most restaurants are fully booked this Thanksgiving in NCFL

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Relying on a favorite local restaurant may not be the best bet this Thanksgiving.

Even take-out orders are fully booked for most of the restaurants TV20 spoke to.

Below is a list of locations that are open and may have limited tables/bar seating available:

Metro Diner (until 2:30 pm) (Gainesville)

Bob Evans (Ocala)

Pomodoro (Gainesville)

Braised Onion (Ocala)

Ivy on the Square (Ocala)

Restaurants offering take-out:

Metro Diner (open until 2:30 pm) (Gainesville)

Mildred’s (Gainesville)

Mimi’s (Ocala)

All restaurants that have take-out and table availability recommend potential guests to call ahead as soon as possible to reserve a(n) spot/order.

