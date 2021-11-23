Most restaurants are fully booked this Thanksgiving in NCFL
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Relying on a favorite local restaurant may not be the best bet this Thanksgiving.
Even take-out orders are fully booked for most of the restaurants TV20 spoke to.
Below is a list of locations that are open and may have limited tables/bar seating available:
Metro Diner (until 2:30 pm) (Gainesville)
Bob Evans (Ocala)
Pomodoro (Gainesville)
Braised Onion (Ocala)
Ivy on the Square (Ocala)
Restaurants offering take-out:
Metro Diner (open until 2:30 pm) (Gainesville)
Mildred’s (Gainesville)
Mimi’s (Ocala)
All restaurants that have take-out and table availability recommend potential guests to call ahead as soon as possible to reserve a(n) spot/order.
