Thanksgiving turkeys are being given away to famlies by Abercrombie P.A.
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Abercrombie P.A. in Ocala is giving away Thanksgiving turkeys to families.
The giveaway is from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 674 Silver Road.
This is drive-thru only.
It is first-come, first-serve.
