Advertisement

Thanksgiving turkeys are being given away to famlies by Abercrombie P.A.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Abercrombie P.A. in Ocala is giving away Thanksgiving turkeys to families.

The giveaway is from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 674 Silver Road.

This is drive-thru only.

It is first-come, first-serve.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville woman arrested after she broke into an apartment and changed the locks

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police say the victim had been on vacation and returned to find her locks changed and a...
Gainesville woman arrested after she broke into an apartment and changed the locks
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Last Monday, deputies spotted a car belonging to her leading to a car chase deputies used stop...
Marion County Deputies arrest a woman for using her child as a human shield
Man dies after drug deal-related shooting near Evergreen Cemetery
Man dies after drug deal-related shooting near Evergreen Cemetery
Unclaimed property can include dormant bank accounts, stocks, or abandoned safe deposit boxes.
State holding onto more than 30-million-dollars worth of unclaimed property

Latest News

Horse Farms
Horse Farms Forever hosts ‘Conversation about Conservation’ 2021 summit
Redistricting
Columbia County commissioners vote on new county districts
Farm facts
Farm fact: Agricultural aircrafts
UF research reveals new compounds effective against the COVID-19 virus
UF research reveals new compounds effective against the COVID-19 virus