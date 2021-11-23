Thanksgiving turkeys are being given away to famlies by Abercrombie P.A.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Abercrombie P.A. in Ocala is giving away Thanksgiving turkeys to families.

The giveaway is from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 674 Silver Road.

This is drive-thru only.

It is first-come, first-serve.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville woman arrested after she broke into an apartment and changed the locks

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.