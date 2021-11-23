Advertisement

Thief steals car with baby inside from Indiana gas station

Child recovered from stolen car
Child recovered from stolen car
By WPTA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Two parents have been reunited with their baby after a thief stole their car with the baby in it.

Their Ford Fusion sedan was stolen from a gas station in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana, a little after 8 p.m. Monday night.

His mother was nearby when the car was stolen.

“Somebody stole our car and kidnapped our son,” said the boy’s father, who had just arrived after hearing what happened.

“If my kid is hurt, whoever did it is dead,” he told a WPTA reporter.

While the parents were contemplating what had happened, police were fanning out to find the car. State police were called in to assist.

Police received a tip from employees at another gas station within 30 minutes.

Someone had hastily placed a car seat carrying a baby on the ground near the building and ran.

Minutes later, the parents were reunited with their baby son, who was unharmed.

Police are still looking for the thief and the car.

Medics checked out the baby before releasing him to his parents.

