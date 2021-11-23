Third quarter run sparks UF women to third straight win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team opened the second half on a 13-0 scoring run and shot 83 percent in the third quarter to pull away from visiting South Carolina Upstate, 76-54 on Monday night at the O’Connell Center. The win is the third in a row for Florida (4-2), and in all three wins the Gators have held their opponent to 55 points or less.

Lavender Briggs led a balanced attack with 16 points (7-14 FG), Alberte Rimdal added 11 and Emanuely de Oliveira reached double figures for the second straight game with 10. Zipporah Broughton recorded five of the team’s 14 steals.

Florida now heads to the San Juan Shootout in San Juan, Puerto Rico to face Saint Louis on Thursday, Nov. 26 and George Washington on Friday, Nov. 27.

