Two Bradford men suffer minor injuries from crash involving deputy
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say two Bradford county men suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a sheriff’s deputy.
It happened around 7 p.m. last night.
Troopers say a sedan was headed south on Temple Avenue when it collided with a Bradford County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.
The deputy’s vehicle had its emergency lights and sirens activated.
FHP is investigating the crash.
