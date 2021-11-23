Advertisement

Two Bradford men suffer minor injuries from crash involving deputy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say two Bradford county men suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a sheriff’s deputy.

It happened around 7 p.m. last night.

Troopers say a sedan was headed south on Temple Avenue when it collided with a Bradford County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

The deputy’s vehicle had its emergency lights and sirens activated.

FHP is investigating the crash.

