Two Bradford men suffer minor injuries from crash involving deputy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say two Bradford county men suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a sheriff’s deputy.

It happened around 7 p.m. last night.

Troopers say a sedan was headed south on Temple Avenue when it collided with a Bradford County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

The deputy’s vehicle had its emergency lights and sirens activated.

FHP is investigating the crash.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County Deputies arrest a woman for using her child as a human shield

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.