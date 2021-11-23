Two men injured in a crash involving a Bradford County Sheriff’s vehicle

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - FHP troopers say two Bradford County men were hurt in a two-vehicle collision involving a Bradford County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

Troopers say the injuries are minor.

According to FHP, the driver of a sedan was headed south on Temple Avenue around 7 o’clock Monday night. The driver collided with the deputy’s vehicle.

The deputy’s cruiser had its emergency lights and sirens activated.

FHP is investigating the crash.

