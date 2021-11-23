Advertisement

Two men injured in a crash involving a Bradford County Sheriff’s vehicle

FHP Troopers say the injuries are minor.
FHP Troopers say the injuries are minor.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - FHP troopers say two Bradford County men were hurt in a two-vehicle collision involving a Bradford County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

Troopers say the injuries are minor.

According to FHP, the driver of a sedan was headed south on Temple Avenue around 7 o’clock Monday night. The driver collided with the deputy’s vehicle.

The deputy’s cruiser had its emergency lights and sirens activated.

FHP is investigating the crash.

