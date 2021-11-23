Advertisement

Two Starke women arrested for intent to sell meth

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke police say they caught two women selling drugs red-handed.

36-year-old Sara Peebles and 33-year-old Brittany Chesser are each charged with intent to sell meth.

In addition, Peebles is charged with meth possession.

The two were arrested during a traffic stop, shortly after detectives say they watched the two sell drugs.

They’re both in the Bradford County Jail on no bond.

