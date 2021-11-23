Two Starke women arrested for intent to sell meth

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke police say they caught two women selling drugs red-handed.

36-year-old Sara Peebles and 33-year-old Brittany Chesser are each charged with intent to sell meth.

In addition, Peebles is charged with meth possession.

The two were arrested during a traffic stop, shortly after detectives say they watched the two sell drugs.

They’re both in the Bradford County Jail on no bond.

