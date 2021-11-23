Two Starke women arrested for intent to sell meth
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke police say they caught two women selling drugs red-handed.
36-year-old Sara Peebles and 33-year-old Brittany Chesser are each charged with intent to sell meth.
In addition, Peebles is charged with meth possession.
The two were arrested during a traffic stop, shortly after detectives say they watched the two sell drugs.
They’re both in the Bradford County Jail on no bond.
TRENDING STORY: Alachua County man arrested for possession of child pornography
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.