UF research reveals new compounds effective against the COVID-19 virus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A newly published study by University of Florida researchers found two compounds that show effectiveness against COVID-19.

The study is a continuation of the research performed by Dr. David Ostrov.

His team previously found that common antihistamine drugs like Benadryl inhibit viral infection.

In the new study, the drug was combined with a protein found in milk.

Together, they halted virus replication in cells by 99 percent.

This is the first step in developing a treatment regime.

