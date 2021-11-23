Advertisement

UPDATE: Arrest made for drug deal-related shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have an update on a shooting that happened near Evergreen Cemetery in Southeast Gainesville on the night of Sunday, November 21.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 28-year-old Stephen Hutchinson on a first-degree murder charge.

He’s being held on a $2 million bond.

Gainesville police are identifying the victim as Shayquan Turner.

The police department is investigating the case.

Detectives say Turner was shot inside a car while buying marijuana.

He was with his wife and another witness.

After the shooting, Turner’s wife drove him to Woodland Park where they called 911.

RELATED STORY: Man dies after drug deal-related shooting near Evergreen Cemetery

