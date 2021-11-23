UPDATE: Arrest made for drug deal-related shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have an update on a shooting that happened near Evergreen Cemetery in Southeast Gainesville on the night of Sunday, November 21.
Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 28-year-old Stephen Hutchinson on a first-degree murder charge.
He’s being held on a $2 million bond.
Gainesville police are identifying the victim as Shayquan Turner.
The police department is investigating the case.
Detectives say Turner was shot inside a car while buying marijuana.
He was with his wife and another witness.
After the shooting, Turner’s wife drove him to Woodland Park where they called 911.
