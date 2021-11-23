Advertisement

World Equestrian Center hosts benefit concert for the Travis Mills Foundation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The World Equestrian Center is hosting a benefit concert for veterans injured in the line of duty. 

Country music star Craig Morgan is headlining the concert Tuesday night, November 23 starting at 5:45 p.m.

Standard tickets are still available ranging in price from $35-65.

The concert benefits the Travis Mills Foundation. 

Mills is a quadruple amputee who served in Afghanistan. 

The foundation helps veterans like him recover. 

To get your tickets, click HERE.

TRENDING STORY: State holding onto more than 30-million-dollars worth of unclaimed property

