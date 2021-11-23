World Equestrian Center hosts benefit concert for the Travis Mills Foundation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The World Equestrian Center is hosting a benefit concert for veterans injured in the line of duty.

Country music star Craig Morgan is headlining the concert Tuesday night, November 23 starting at 5:45 p.m.

Standard tickets are still available ranging in price from $35-65.

The concert benefits the Travis Mills Foundation.

Mills is a quadruple amputee who served in Afghanistan.

The foundation helps veterans like him recover.

