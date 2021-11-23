World Equestrian Center hosts benefit concert for the Travis Mills Foundation
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The World Equestrian Center is hosting a benefit concert for veterans injured in the line of duty.
Country music star Craig Morgan is headlining the concert Tuesday night, November 23 starting at 5:45 p.m.
Standard tickets are still available ranging in price from $35-65.
The concert benefits the Travis Mills Foundation.
Mills is a quadruple amputee who served in Afghanistan.
The foundation helps veterans like him recover.
